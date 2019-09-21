Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.