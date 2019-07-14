Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.80 N/A -2.04 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.09 and it happens to be 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.