Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Contrasting side by side

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.76 N/A -2.04 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.09. In other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 23.3 Current Ratio and a 23.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 111.54% and its average target price is $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.