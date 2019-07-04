CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.94 N/A -2.00 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 100.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has weaker performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.