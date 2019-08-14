CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

This is a contrast between CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.90 N/A -1.91 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 99 65.42 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 142.36%. On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -3.07% and its consensus target price is $95.79. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 88.2%. Insiders held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.