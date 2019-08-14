CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.99 N/A -1.91 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a 139.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.83, while its potential upside is 368.93%. The results provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.