CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Since CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.53 N/A -1.91 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.