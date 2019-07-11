CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

We are comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.22 N/A -2.00 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 95.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 84.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.