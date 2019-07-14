CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

This is a contrast between CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.16 N/A -2.00 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 127.21 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Iterum Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.59% and an $23 consensus price target. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 168.56%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 75.9% respectively. 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.