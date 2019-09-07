CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.91 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.