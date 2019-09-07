CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|6.32
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
