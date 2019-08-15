CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Since CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.90 N/A -1.91 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 142.36% upside potential and an average price target of $23. Competitively the consensus price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, which is potential 289.35% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.