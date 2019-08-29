CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

We will be contrasting the differences between CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.83 N/A -1.91 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 483.82 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.6. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

$21 is CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 132.30%. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target is $116.75, while its potential upside is 48.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 95%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.