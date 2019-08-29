CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.44 N/A -1.91 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 114.01 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. In other hand, ArQule Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 137.02% at a $21 consensus target price. ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.69 consensus target price and a -15.03% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 77.4% respectively. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.