CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.18 N/A -2.00 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.78 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 94.09% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $23. Competitively the average price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 63.76% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 15.7%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.