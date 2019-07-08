CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.80 N/A -2.00 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.20 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta means CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 104.81%. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 257.76% and its consensus target price is $15.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 69.7%. About 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.