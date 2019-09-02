CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.44 N/A -1.91 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.