CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.94 N/A -2.00 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 10.01 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 2.08 beta is the reason why it is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23 is CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 100.87%. On the other hand, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s potential upside is 345.86% and its average target price is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Aduro BioTech Inc. looks more robust than CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 44.1%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.