CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Touches $8.26 Low on Sep, 4; Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Sentiment Is 1.17

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (ISSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 6 cut down and sold holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.02 million shares, down from 4.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Innovative Solutions & Support Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) reached all time low today, Sep, 4 and still has $7.52 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.26 share price. This indicates more downside for the $375.08M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.52 PT is reached, the company will be worth $33.76 million less. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 47,912 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 58.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 07/03/2018 CytomX Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, makes, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. The company has market cap of $82.95 million. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. It has a 238 P/E ratio. The firm also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. for 1.42 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 332,099 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 123,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Wharton Business Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,395 shares.

Analysts await CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.31% EPS growth.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $375.08 million. The firm develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188.

