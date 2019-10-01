CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Reaches $7.68 After 4.00% Up Move; Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Has 0.44 Sentiment

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 151,595 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 58.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 16/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 CytomX Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 09/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 09/05/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC CTMX.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.40; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 22/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CX-2029, a CD71-Directed Probody Therapeutic; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENTThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $348.75M company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $7.99 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTMX worth $13.95 million more.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 4 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and trimmed stakes in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The funds in our database reported: 1.52 million shares, down from 1.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund for 464,682 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owns 39,008 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, James Investment Research Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 101,374 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 57,614 shares.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $130.28 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 1,766 shares traded. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.64 actual EPS reported by CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.31% EPS growth.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $348.75 million. The firm develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188.