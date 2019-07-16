CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Reaches $12.13 After 5.00% Up Move; Osmium Partners Decreased Its Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holding

Osmium Partners Llc decreased Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) stake by 86.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO)’s stock rose 20.37%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 75,000 shares with $1.01M value, down from 537,890 last quarter. Travelzoo (Call) now has $171.28M valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 24,056 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500.

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 160,543 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 53.43% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 09/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – CTMX SEES CURRENT CAPITAL RESOURCES ENOUGH TO FUND OPS INTO ’20; 09/05/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC CTMX.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytomX Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTMX); 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual MeetingThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $549.63 million company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $12.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTMX worth $27.48 million more.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $549.63 million. The firm develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188.

Analysts await CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $5.13 million activity. The insider AZZURRO CAPITAL INC sold $492,151. Smart Christian Alexander bought 6,000 shares worth $78,047.