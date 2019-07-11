CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Reaches $11.78 After 8.00% Down Move; Penumbra (PEN) Sellers Decreased By 0.99% Their Shorts

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) had a decrease of 0.99% in short interest. PEN’s SI was 3.15 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.99% from 3.18M shares previously. With 211,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)’s short sellers to cover PEN’s short positions. The SI to Penumbra Inc’s float is 10.13%. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 128,917 shares traded. Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has declined 10.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PEN News: 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA 1Q EPS 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 07/05/2018 – penumbra, inc. | indigo aspiration system – modified 110 | K180939 | 05/03/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA SEES FY REV. $410M TO $415M, EST. $406.1M; 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: COMPLETE: International Acute Ischemic Stroke Registry With the Penumbra System Aspiration Including the 3D; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $406.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : BMO RAISES TO $140 FROM $115; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 120,243 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 53.43% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 22/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CX-2029, a CD71-Directed Probody Therapeutic; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 09/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC CTMX.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.40; 07/03/2018 – CTMX SEES CURRENT CAPITAL RESOURCES ENOUGH TO FUND OPS INTO ’20; 17/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual MeetingThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $539.96M company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $10.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTMX worth $43.20 million less.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.12 billion. The firm offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It has a 519.09 P/E ratio. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand.

More notable recent Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Penumbra Inc (PEN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Penumbra Story Is Coming Along Nicely – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Penumbra, Inc.’s (NYSE:PEN) 1.8% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.42% negative EPS growth.