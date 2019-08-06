CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Reaches $10.42 After 9.00% Up Move; United Capital Financial Advisers Upped Caterpillar (CAT) Position By $37.49 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 429.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 277,692 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 342,354 shares with $46.39M value, up from 64,662 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $69.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $121.81. About 2.60M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 232,697 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 58.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC CTMX.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.40; 17/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 07/03/2018 – CTMX SEES CURRENT CAPITAL RESOURCES ENOUGH TO FUND OPS INTO ’20; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 09/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 40cThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $481.06M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $11.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTMX worth $43.30M more.

Analysts await CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.42% negative EPS growth.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $481.06 million. The firm develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Sell” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.