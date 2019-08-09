CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Reaches $10.06 After 5.00% Down Move; Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Sleep Country Canada Hldg (TSE:ZZZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Sleep Country Canada Hldg had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by IBC on Wednesday, February 27. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) latest ratings:

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 191,661 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 58.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in CytomX; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 09/05/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC CTMX.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.40; 17/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytomX Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTMX); 07/03/2018 CytomX Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGEThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $459.75 million company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $9.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTMX worth $22.99 million less.

The stock increased 12.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 184,665 shares traded or 172.59% up from the average. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. operates as a specialty mattress retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $715.29 million. The firm offers a range of mattresses; and sleep related products and accessories, such as bed frames, pillows, mattress pads, sheets, duvets, headboards, and footboards. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. As of September 6, 2017, it operated 244 corporate-owned stores, including 191 Sleep Country stores across Canada and 53 Dormez-vous stores in Quebec.

Analysts await CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.42% negative EPS growth.