CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) EPS Estimated At $-0.55; KAZAKHMYS LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES (KZMYF) Shorts Raised By 4.7%

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 77.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 202,436 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 53.43% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 09/05/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC CTMX.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.40; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in CytomX; 07/03/2018 CytomX Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update; 22/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CX-2029, a CD71-Directed Probody Therapeutic; 09/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – CTMX SEES CURRENT CAPITAL RESOURCES ENOUGH TO FUND OPS INTO ’20; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX

KAZAKHMYS LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KZMYF) had an increase of 4.7% in short interest. KZMYF’s SI was 160,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.7% from 153,300 shares previously. It closed at $6.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates through East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, and Aktogay divisions. It has a 5.68 P/E ratio. The firm operates four underground mines and three concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in Kyrgyzstan; the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; and Aktogay open pit located in eastern Kazakhstan.