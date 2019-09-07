CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.91 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2881.10 N/A -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 146.48% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $21. Competitively the consensus target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 53.85% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.