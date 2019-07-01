CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparing side by side

Since CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.88 N/A -2.00 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 13.85 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 102.64% upside potential and an average target price of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.