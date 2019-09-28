CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.16 41.20M -1.91 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 457,269,700.33% -73.6% -18.9% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 121,898,597.63% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.52 beta is the reason why it is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.