CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.69 N/A -2.00 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 110.15 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.14% and an $23 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 82.1%. Insiders held 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance while Synlogic Inc. has 17.83% stronger performance.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.