CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) Contrasting side by side

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.37 N/A -2.00 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 88.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance while Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has 13.19% stronger performance.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.