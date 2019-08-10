CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Contrasting side by side

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.42 N/A -1.91 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 126.60% at a $23 consensus price target. Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $1.75, with potential upside of 212.44%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 49.1%. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.