CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparison side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.06 N/A -1.91 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.51 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 129.77% and an $23 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.