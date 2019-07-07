CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|6.80
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|554.12
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 104.81% at a $23 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 57.8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|8.06%
|3.13%
|-41.74%
|-27.6%
|-53.43%
|-28.08%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.