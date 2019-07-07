CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.80 N/A -2.00 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 554.12 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 104.81% at a $23 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 57.8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.