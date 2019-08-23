CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.71 N/A -1.91 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 238.76 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 149.19% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.