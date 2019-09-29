CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparison side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|4.16
|41.20M
|-1.91
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|457,269,700.33%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 172.73% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $21. Competitively the consensus price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 78.77% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 49.9% respectively. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
