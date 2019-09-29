CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparison side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.16 41.20M -1.91 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 457,269,700.33% -73.6% -18.9% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 172.73% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $21. Competitively the consensus price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 78.77% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 49.9% respectively. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.