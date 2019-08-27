CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Contrasting side by side

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.45 N/A -1.91 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta and it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 159.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.