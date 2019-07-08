CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparing side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.80 N/A -2.00 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23 is CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 104.81%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average target price and a 70.20% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.