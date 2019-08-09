CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Contrasting side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.45 N/A -1.91 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 73.83 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 125.93%. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 80.77%. The results provided earlier shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.