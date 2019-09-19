CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Contrasting side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.72 N/A -1.91 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.