CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparison side by side

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.38 N/A -1.91 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a 126.60% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s average price target is $20.33, while its potential upside is 52.17%. The results provided earlier shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 9.35% respectively. About 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.