CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparing side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.90 N/A -1.91 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 142.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 37.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.