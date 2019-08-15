CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparing side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|6.90
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.6 shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 142.36%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 37.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.
Summary
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
