CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.53 N/A -1.91 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.6 beta means CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.