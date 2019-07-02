CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.72 N/A -2.00 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.83 N/A 2.73 24.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta means CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 107.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a 41.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.