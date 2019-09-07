CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparing side by side

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.91 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 2.04%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.