CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparison side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.32 N/A -2.00 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 22.04 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc. on the other hand, has 2.44 beta which makes it 144.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 90.40% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 82.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.