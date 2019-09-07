CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Contrasting side by side

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.91 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.60 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.6 beta means CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a 146.48% upside potential. Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $52.33, with potential upside of 17.49%. Based on the results given earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.