CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

Since CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 7.29 N/A -1.91 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 66.20 N/A -2.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 116.94% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $21. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $52.33, while its potential upside is 13.27%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.