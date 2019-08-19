Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.84 N/A -1.93 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 13.12%.

Cytokinetics Incorporated and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 47.8%. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.