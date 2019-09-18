Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.63 N/A -1.93 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2522.32 N/A -5.02 0.00

Demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cytokinetics Incorporated and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 37.09%. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus target price and a 25.24% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cytokinetics Incorporated appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.