Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.53 N/A -1.95 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.65% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with consensus target price of $15.

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 0% respectively. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

On 5 of the 6 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.