Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

This is a contrast between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.48 N/A -1.93 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cytokinetics Incorporated and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cytokinetics Incorporated and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential is 5.26% at a $15 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.